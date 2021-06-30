India: Girl sells 12 mangoes for Dh5,930, buys smartphone
Mumbai businessman comes to the rescue after hearing about the girl's struggles on social media.
Tulsi Kumari, an 11-year-old mango seller from Jharkhand's Jamshedpur city, recently fulfilled her dream of buying a new smartphone to attend online classes, by selling a dozen mangoes for Rs10,000 (Dh494) each.
The miracle happened after Ameya Hete, a Mumbai-based businessman came to know about Tulsi's struggles and decided to further her determination to study by buying 12 mangoes at Rs10,000 each.
Talking to ANI, Tulsi said that during the lockdown, her family's financial situation had deteriorated. Her parents had no means to buy a smartphone for her to attend online classes.
"I wanted to buy a smartphone but whatever we earned from selling mangoes went into buying ration for the family. Then a 'Sir' bought 12 mangoes from me for Rs10,000 each. He also bought me a phone," said Tulsi.
Narrating the incident, Tulsi's mother Padmini Devi said her daughter, who is a Grade 5 student, wanted a smartphone to continue her education online.
"She was adamant about buying the smartphone and started selling mangoes on the roadside during the lockdown. When a man from Mumbai came to know about her, he sent her money so that she can achieve her dream of studying and becoming something in life," said Devi.
Tulsi's mother also expressed her gratitude to Hete for furthering her daughter's passion for education.
"We are grateful to him. He bought 12 mangoes for Rs10,000 each. We bought her a new smartphone and study material with that money," she said.
According to Hete, he came to know about Tulsi through a social media post of a journalist and decided to help her.
"When I heard about her story, it touched my heart. Though there are innumerous children whose struggle with poverty is affecting their education, but what impressed me about Tulsi is her spirit to not give up on the circumstances and make efforts to fulfill her dreams," said the businessman.
