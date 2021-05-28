- EVENTS
India: Founder of Al-Ameen Educational Society, Dr Mumtaz Ahmed Khan, passes away at 86
Dr Khan was popularly known as Baba-e-Taalim his services in the education sector
Dr Mumtaz Ahmed Khan, the founder of Al-Ameen Educational Society and the Urdu daily newspaper Salar, passed away on Thursday evening at the age of 86.
According to The Cognate, the renowned humanitarian, educationist and former Pro-Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University breathed his last in Bengaluru. He is survived by his wife, son and two daughters.
Widely referred to as ‘Baba-e-Taalim’, for his services in education sector, Dr Khan was born on September 6, 1935, in Trichy, Tamil Nadu. He moved to Bengaluru in 1965 after earning an MBBS from Madras University, and an MS specialising in surgery from Stanley Medical College, Chennai.
He started the Al-Ameen Educational Society (also referred to as the Al-Ameen Movement) in 1966 at the age of 31, kickstarting a pioneering education effort especially focussing on the state’s Muslim population.
The Al-Ameen group of Institutions now have more than 200 institutions across India catering across the board to pre-university, degree and post-graduate students. These include colleges of management, law, pharmacy, education and more.
Dr Khan received several domestic and international awards for his efforts, including the American Federation of Muslims from India Award, the Kempegowda Award, the Karnataka Rajyothsava Award (1990) for Education by the Government of Karnataka, the Junior Jaycees Award, the Public Relations Society of India Award, the All India Manufacturer's Organisation Award and the Federation of Senior Citizen Forums of Karnataka Award.
Apart from these, the ‘Dr Mumtaz Ahmed Khan Award’ was named after him, honouring exemplary members of the community.
