India: Former Uttar Pradesh CM Kalyan Singh passes away
Singh was chief minister of Uttar Pradesh twice.
Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Rajasthan governor, Kalyan Singh, passed away at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow, due to sepsis and multi organ failure on Saturday.
The 89-year-old BJP veteran was admitted to the ICU in the evening of July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness level.
The hospital on Friday had said that Singh’s health condition was critical and he was on life support.
Earlier, he was undergoing treatment at Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences before being shifted to SGPGIMS.
He was first admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital before being shifted to SGPGIMS.
Singh was elected as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh twice – June 1991 to December 1992 and September 1997 to November 1999.
