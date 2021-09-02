India: Former Rajya Sabha member, journalist Chandan Mitra passes away
The former lawmaker's son said his father passed away last night.
Former Indian lawmaker and senior journalist Chandan Mitra has passed away.
The former Rajya Sabha MP passed away late last night in Delhi, confirms his son Kushan Mitra.
He was also the editor of The Pioneer, but resigned as printer and publisher of the newspaper in June this year, News18 reported.
