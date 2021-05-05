- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
India: Former Marthoma Church head Philipose Mar Chrysostom passes away
He was the longest-serving bishop in India .
The former head of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church and the longest-serving bishop in India Dr Philipose Mar Chrysostom died due to age-related ailments on Wednesday, a church spokesman said.
He was 103.
Mar Chrysostom was discharged from a hospital in Thiruvalla on Tuesday. He breathed his last at a private hospital in Kumbanad near here around 1.15 am, the spokesman said.
An outstanding religious dignitary with a genuine humanitarian outlook and global vision, Mar Chrysostom was awarded Padma Bhushan by President Ram Nath Kovind in 2018.
He is credited with implementing and formulating many projects to improve the social, economic and cultural condition of the poor and deprived.
Born on April 27, 1918 in Karthikappally, he had inherited the missionary zeal from his father.
After obtaining graduation from Union Christian (UC) College, Alwaye, he was attracted to missionary work and ordained as Deacon of the Church in 1944. Nine years later, in 1953, he was consecrated as Bishop.
Mar Chrysostom became the Metropolitan of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church in 1999.
He was a bishop for 68 years.
Known for his pleasant attitude, the bishop was unparalleled with his touching style of speech full of humorous statements.
Many books and documentaries have been published containing his humorous speeches and talks.
-
Rest of Asia
India: Former Marthoma Church head Philipose Mar...
He was the longest-serving bishop in India . READ MORE
-
Americas
Trump finds way to communicate on social media...
Former US President launches a space on his website to post messages. READ MORE
-
Africa
Mali woman gives birth to 9 babies
Newborns, five girls and four boys, and the mother are all doing well. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE travel suspension extended until...
Passengers are not allowed on India-UAE flights operated by... READ MORE
-
News
Eid Al Fitr holiday in UAE: You could get 5 days...
Plan your break with this guide on Eid holidays. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Former Marthoma Church head passes away
He was the longest-serving bishop in India . READ MORE
-
Americas
Trump finds way to communicate on social media
Former US President launches a space on his website to post messages. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: 17 private centres in Dubai to offer...
To book an appointment at any DHA vaccine facility, customers should... READ MORE
Ramadan 2021
Eid Al Fitr holiday announced in UAE
4 May 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic