- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
India: Former home minister arrested on corruption charges
He had allegedly demanded Rs1 billion as bribes from restaurants and bars in Mumbai.
India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR against Anil Deshmukh, the former Maharashtra home minister, and carried out searches at multiple locations in the state on Saturday.
ALSO READ:
>> India oxygen crisis: 20 patients die at Delhi hospital, 200 lives at risk
Deshmukh, a key member of Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was forced to quit the top position after Param Bir Singh, a senior police officer, filed a petition claiming that the minister had demanded Rs1 billion as bribes from restaurants and bars in Mumbai.
Singh was kicked out of his position as Mumbai police commissioner by Deshmukh, who however, had to quit as minister as the case took a sensational turn.
Sachin Waze, a junior police officer, who was suspended, later confirmed that the NCP leader had asked him to collect funds from bars and restaurants in the city. He also claimed that the minister demanded Rs20 million from him for getting him reinstated into the force.
The Bombay High Court directed the CBI to investigate the charges against the former minister. On Wednesday, the agency charged Deshmukh under the amended Prevention of Corruption Act. It also questioned him and his aides.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Pakistanis urge PM Imran Khan ...
Pakistani citizens used #IndiaNeedsOxygen to request the Prime... READ MORE
-
Americas
Watch: Pet dog crashes relay race; wins at last...
The pooch had managed to get away from its owners to join the wild... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
China to name first Mars rover after traditional...
The rover’s title fits with the Chinese name for Mars —... READ MORE
-
Americas
Watch: Crew aboard SpaceX capsule prepare to dock ...
The Crew-2 team has around 100 experiments in the diary during their... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli