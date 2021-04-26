India fights Covid: Night curfew, weekend lockdown in Punjab

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh urges people to stay at home

India’s Punjab government on Monday announced daily lockdown from 6pm to 5am and a weekend lockdown from Friday 6pm to Monday 5am in view of surge in Covid-19 infections.

In a tweet, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said: “Due to continuous and rapid rise of Covid-19 cases in Punjab, Cabinet today has decided to impose daily lockdown from 6pm to 5am and weekend lockdown from Friday 6pm to Monday 5am. Urge you all to stay at home and step out only if absolutely necessary. Seek your full cooperation.”

According to Union Health Ministry, Punjab has 48,154 active cases of Covid-19 till 8am on Monday. A total of 282,504 recoveries have been reported, while the death toll in the state has mounted to 8,432.

According to official data, India recorded 352,991 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.