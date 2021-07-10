India: Family's football rivalry comes to fore as father, son paint home with team colours

Argentina is facing Brazil in the Copa America cup final this Sunday.

It’s a family rivalry that is reflected brightly on the exterior walls of their house in Pathanamathitta in central Travancore region of Kerala.

Jesudas Xavier, 51, a former football player who has been a die-hard fan of Argentina since the 1980s, decided to paint the exterior wall of their house with the Argentinian flag to back his team that will be battling it out with Brazil in the Copa America finals on Sunday at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

But son Jomon Yesudas, 17, is an all-out Brazilian backer. And not to be left behind by his father’s overzealous feelings towards his team, Jomon decided to paint the rest of the building with strokes of green, blue and yellow, symbolising the Brazilian flag.

“Being a Neymar Jr. fan, me and my brother did not want to be outdone by our father and began painting the wall yellow and green as soon as he finished the Argentina flag,” Jomon was quoted in a newspaper in Pathanamathitta.

His elder brother Jojo, who works in a Gulf country, has been supporting him in the friendly football family rivalry.

And Sunday will see a lot of local fans of the two great football playing nations backing their supporters in the Pathanamathitta household. Already, the photograph of their newly painted house is being widely circulated on social media.

As for repainting the house after the finals, Xavier said that the flags would be retained at least till the FIFA World Cup next year.