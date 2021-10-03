Rest of Asia
India: Drug bureau detain Bollywood actors' children after party raid

ANI/Mumbai
Filed on October 3, 2021
Representational image - Reuters

Narcotics found at rave held on cruise ship, at least 10 held

India's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday said that children of prominent Bollywood actors are being investigated in connection with a raid that was conducted at a party held on a cruise in Mumbai on Saturday.

Children of prominent Bollywood actors are being investigated, according to NCB officials.

Speaking to media, Sameer Wankhede, NCB Zonal Director said, "So far no arrest has been made by us."

"We have intercepted some persons. The probe is underway. Drugs have been recovered. We are investigating 8-10 persons," Wankhede told the reporters.

"I can't comment on it", added Wankhede when asked, "Was any celebrity present at the party?"

Earlier on Saturday, NCB detained at least 10 persons during a raid conducted at a high profile party that was held at a cruise in Mumbai.




