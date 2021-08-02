India: Devotees throng Varanasi, ignore Covid-19 safety rules

Crowds of worshippers took a dip in the Ganga river and offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

Large crowds of devotees were seen in Varanasi as they took a dip in the Ganga river and offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Monday despite warnings from the authorities to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines.

People were seen flouting Covid-19 safety protocols; barely a few people were seen wearing masks and practising social distancing.

On the second day of the month of Shravan, special rituals were done with devotees.

Shravan, the fifth month in the Hindu calendar, is considered to be the most auspicious month of the year.

It is a traditional practice to observe a special fast and visit Shiva temples on 'sawan ke somwar' (Mondays falling in the month of Shravan).

This year, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the annual Kanwar Yatra, which is usually undertaken in the month of Shravan, has also been cancelled.