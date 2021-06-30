India: Delhi to have wildlife corridor on major road to protect animals

This will be the first such corridor for wildlife in urban India.

A wildlife corridor is being planned on a busy stretch between Delhi and Haryana to ensure safe passage for leopards and other animals that traverse the route.

According to forest department officials of the two states, this will be the first such corridor for wildlife in urban India. “We have had talks with officials in Haryana and will chalk out a plan for the wildlife corridor,” Amit Anand, deputy conservator of forests, Delhi, told the media. “The road cuts through the leopard corridor.”

Later, the two states plan to develop more such wildlife corridors to prevent leopards from being hit by vehicles. According to the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), there are three spots on the Gurgaon-Faridabad and Pali roads where animals are killed while crossing.

On Monday, a two-year-old female leopard was killed after being knocked down by a vehicle on Pali road in Faridabad.

The Delhi forest department is also seeking the help of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to build underpasses below busy roads near the wildlife sanctuary. The 32.71 sq km sanctuary is on the southern Delhi ridge of the Aravalli hill range.

Leopards have also been spotted near Sultanpur depot in south Delhi. The forest department conducted drone surveillances to spot the animals and also laid camera traps. Once a leopard is spotted and trapped, it is taken to the Asola Bhatti wildlife sanctuary and released there.