India: Delhi to have wildlife corridor on major road to protect animals
This will be the first such corridor for wildlife in urban India.
A wildlife corridor is being planned on a busy stretch between Delhi and Haryana to ensure safe passage for leopards and other animals that traverse the route.
According to forest department officials of the two states, this will be the first such corridor for wildlife in urban India. “We have had talks with officials in Haryana and will chalk out a plan for the wildlife corridor,” Amit Anand, deputy conservator of forests, Delhi, told the media. “The road cuts through the leopard corridor.”
Later, the two states plan to develop more such wildlife corridors to prevent leopards from being hit by vehicles. According to the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), there are three spots on the Gurgaon-Faridabad and Pali roads where animals are killed while crossing.
On Monday, a two-year-old female leopard was killed after being knocked down by a vehicle on Pali road in Faridabad.
The Delhi forest department is also seeking the help of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to build underpasses below busy roads near the wildlife sanctuary. The 32.71 sq km sanctuary is on the southern Delhi ridge of the Aravalli hill range.
Leopards have also been spotted near Sultanpur depot in south Delhi. The forest department conducted drone surveillances to spot the animals and also laid camera traps. Once a leopard is spotted and trapped, it is taken to the Asola Bhatti wildlife sanctuary and released there.
-
Bollywood
Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal passes away
Several friends and industry colleagues took to social media to mourn ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: Full list of countries vaccinating ...
Some countries have already started vaccinating children, while other ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Indonesia: Seven dead, 11 missing in Bali ferry...
It had been travelling across a narrow strait from Java island. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Pakistan reports major decrease in...
There were 735 new infections in the last 24 hours, which marked the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Eid Al Adha 2021 likely date announced
The month of Zul Hijjah 1442 AH is likely to begin on Saturday, July... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India extends international flight ban until July ...
The restriction does not apply to all-cargo operations, or to flights ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: How Abu Dhabi's EDE scanners work
If the scanner identifies a person as being potentially infected,... READ MORE
-
News
Indian artist gets 10-year UAE Golden Visa
Mona Biswarupa Mohanty belongs to the eastern Indian state of Odisha. READ MORE
Energy
UAE petrol price for July 2021 announced
29 June 2021
News
Dubai: New 24x7 residency visa service launched
29 June 2021
Rest of Asia
Probe opened into Google, Amazon over fake reviews