India: Delhi invites feedback from public over urban plan
The Draft Master Plan for Delhi 2041 mainly focuses on economy, environment and housing
The Draft Master Plan for Delhi 2041 has been made public and is inviting feedback for 45 days.
According to the Times of India, the vision of MPD 2041 is to “foster a sustainable, liveable and vibrant Delhi by 2041,” with the plan mainly focusing on environment, economy and affordable housing to make for a “future-ready” Indian capital.
The housing supply scenario will be led by the private sector, according to the plan, through development and redevelopment over the next 20 years. The Delhi Development Authority will play the role of “facilitator”, ensuring ease of doing business while maintaining regulatory authority.
Keeping in line with the aim for the capital to be a “24-hour city”, Delhi is also set to get a vibrant nightlife under the plan. Nightlife circuits will be set up in heritage areas and central business districts, with hotels, restaurant and entertainment destinations in the area having extended timings, special Metro connectivity and bus services. Police hubs created around the city, namely at the waterfront, forest lands, parks, transit hotspots and other popular spaces will ensure public safety.
The plan will address the housing needs of students, single working men and women, migrants and others through affordable housing solutions. These come in the form of small-format and rental units including studio and serviced apartments, hostels and dormitories.
A land-pooling policy is set to be implemented which is expected to lead to the development of the city’s green spaces, which the DDA believes has the potential to develop 17-20 lakh housing units.
MPD-2041 also places an emphasis on the potential for the capital to move up from its position as a trade hub into an economic one. It focuses on sectors like health, tourism and higher education while promoting cleaner production, start-ups, innovation and cyber economies by providing a diverse range of flexible working options and shared spaces to entrepreneurs.
The plan also looks at the reservation and “adaptive use” of Delhi’s significant heritage areas that hold historical importance.
Tackling the city’s consistently high levels of air, water and noise pollution is also a major concern of the plan.
