India: Delhi cops take selfies with Sushil Kumar in appalling move

Police and the murder-accused former Olympic wrestler are seen all smiles and mask-less in the photos.

Shocking new photographs show Delhi police officers staging a clicking pictures and taking selfies with wrestler Sushil Kumar.

The photo op allegedly took place while police were transferring the two-time Olympic medallist to Tihar Jail from Mandoli Jail after Delhi courts extended Kumar’s judicial custody by another 14 days.

Several pics have surfaced online showing Delhi Police personnel indulging in a photo session with wrestler Sushil Kumar before transferring him to Tihar Jail from Mandoli Jail. Delhi court extended Sushil Kumar's judicial custody for another 14days on Friday.



Ye karlo pehle pic.twitter.com/GB9FIihGXo — Tushar Kant Naik (@Tushar_KN) June 25, 2021

The pictures have left a bad taste in many netizens’ mouths as they show the murder-accused Kumar fraternizing with cops and posing mask-less in the midst of a deadly second wave of Covid-19 sweeping the across India.

Kumar was arrested from Mundka area in the national capital on Sunday morning by a team of Delhi Police's Special Cell. A non-bailable warrant was issued against 38-year-old Sushil Kumar and others in the case relating to the alleged killing of 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal Stadium.