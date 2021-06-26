India: Delhi cops take selfies with Sushil Kumar in appalling move
Police and the murder-accused former Olympic wrestler are seen all smiles and mask-less in the photos.
Shocking new photographs show Delhi police officers staging a clicking pictures and taking selfies with wrestler Sushil Kumar.
The photo op allegedly took place while police were transferring the two-time Olympic medallist to Tihar Jail from Mandoli Jail after Delhi courts extended Kumar’s judicial custody by another 14 days.
Several pics have surfaced online showing Delhi Police personnel indulging in a photo session with wrestler Sushil Kumar before transferring him to Tihar Jail from Mandoli Jail. Delhi court extended Sushil Kumar's judicial custody for another 14days on Friday.— Tushar Kant Naik (@Tushar_KN) June 25, 2021
Ye karlo pehle pic.twitter.com/GB9FIihGXo
The pictures have left a bad taste in many netizens’ mouths as they show the murder-accused Kumar fraternizing with cops and posing mask-less in the midst of a deadly second wave of Covid-19 sweeping the across India.
Kumar was arrested from Mundka area in the national capital on Sunday morning by a team of Delhi Police's Special Cell. A non-bailable warrant was issued against 38-year-old Sushil Kumar and others in the case relating to the alleged killing of 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal Stadium.
-
Rest of Asia
India: Delhi cops take selfies with Sushil Kumar...
Police and the murder-accused former Olympic wrestler are seen all... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Covid-19: Bangladesh to impose 'hard lockdown'...
The move comes amid a dramatic surge in Covid cases across the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Over 150 homeless in Delhi receive first...
At a camp at Nigambhodh shelter home, 150 homeless people turned up... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
'Just give us vaccines,' pleads WHO amid crisis...
The situation in Africa is "so dangerous" as the Delta variant... READ MORE
-
MENA
Haj 2021: Final phase of registration underway
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah announced the second... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
George Floyd murder: Ex-police officer gets 22.5...
Jury found Chauvin guilty of unintentional second-degree murder,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sydney broadens lockdown as Delta variant cases...
Health officials across the world have been alarmed by the rapid... READ MORE
-
Americas
Helicopter carrying Colombia’s president...
No one was injured, and authorities did not say which side of the... READ MORE
News
UAE: Two Kerala Ayurveda doctors get Golden Visa