Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

India: Delhi cops take selfies with Sushil Kumar in appalling move

Web Report/Delhi
Filed on June 26, 2021
Twitter

Police and the murder-accused former Olympic wrestler are seen all smiles and mask-less in the photos.


Shocking new photographs show Delhi police officers staging a clicking pictures and taking selfies with wrestler Sushil Kumar.

The photo op allegedly took place while police were transferring the two-time Olympic medallist to Tihar Jail from Mandoli Jail after Delhi courts extended Kumar’s judicial custody by another 14 days.

The pictures have left a bad taste in many netizens’ mouths as they show the murder-accused Kumar fraternizing with cops and posing mask-less in the midst of a deadly second wave of Covid-19 sweeping the across India.

Kumar was arrested from Mundka area in the national capital on Sunday morning by a team of Delhi Police's Special Cell. A non-bailable warrant was issued against 38-year-old Sushil Kumar and others in the case relating to the alleged killing of 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal Stadium.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /world/rest-of-asia/europe-space-agency-to-hire-first-disabled-astronaut/ macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1031,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 