India: Delhi civic body to address public grievances through video conferencing
The civic body will be hosting online ‘Jan Suvidha’ camps between 11am and 2pm on the second and fourth Saturdays every month.
Residents of the Indian capital, who have grievances about civic issues will now be able to address top officials of the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) through videoconferencing and hopefully get the issues resolved immediately.
The civic body will be hosting online ‘Jan Suvidha’ camps between 11am and 2pm on the second and fourth Saturdays every month, when top officials will listen to the grievances and take instant decisions.
According to the NDMC, the officials will be virtually present to hear each registered grievance. The complainant will be given a 10-minute slot to present the case and if the matter is not resolved immediately, a written communication explaining the reasons will be sent within a week.
“This video Jan Suvidha camp would facilitate interaction between NDMC officials and citizens, which had been reduced due to the Covid-19 situation and bring transparency,” said a spokesperson of the civic body. “This unique initiative to address public issues and grievances will also improve the efficiency of the administration.”
Residents will have to register their grievances on the second and fourth Thursdays and the next day will get a link for the video conference.
