India Covid: World’s longest bus journey launch postponed
Bus journey was slated to cover 18 countries in Asia and Europe.
India’s Gurugam-based Adventures Overland, which was all set to launch its very own dream bus that promised to recreate that vibrant era gone by, amid utmost comfort and luxury, have postponed the Bus to London, the world’s longest bus journey spanning two continents, 18 countries and covering 20,000 kilometres (km), owing to the second and fresh lethal wave of Covid-19 outbreak that has hit India in the past couple of weeks.
As part of the journey, a passenger was slated to board the bus in India and explore thousands of pagodas in Myanmar, meet rare species of Giant Pandas in Chengdu, hike the Great Wall of China, visit the historic cities of Bukhara, Tashkent and Samarkand in Uzbekistan, and cruise on the Caspian Sea in Kazakhstan.
A passenger could unwind in historic European cities such as Moscow, Vilnius, Prague, Brussels and Frankfurt before concluding the journey in London. Upon reaching London, the bus was slated to embark on its maiden journey back home taking the same route to reach India.
“The health and safety of the participants, crew members, and channel partners is our highest priority and deferment is the only responsible course of action at this time. It will also enable us to provide the experience that our participants expect and deserve in a safe environment,” said Adventures Overland in a statement.
“Hope the world will be able to take adequate action, and that the spread of the virus will soon be contained. We remain excited for next year and will get back to you with more information from time to time,” it added.
