India Covid crisis: Punjab extends restrictions till June 15, eases some rules
Shops can remain open for longer, among other loosening of restrictions.
Punjab has extended its Covid restrictions tilll June 15 with some graded relaxations.
According to NDTV, the latest extension of the lockdown permits shops to stay open till 6pm. It also allows private offices to function at 50 per cent capacity.
The new guidelines also allow up to 20 people to attend gatherings such as weddings and cremations.
Lockdown restrictions had previously been extended in Punjab on May 6 till June 10.
The chief minister also directed the resumption of elective surgeries in both government and private hospitals, as well restoration of OPD operations at all government hospitals in the state in view of the improvement in the overall Covid situation.
Elective surgeries were stopped from April 12 to ensure adequate availability of beds and oxygen for serious Covid cases.
Medical education minister O.P. Soni said three government medical colleges have already started 50 per cent OPD operations, which will soon be scaled up to 100 per cent.
