India Covid crisis: Father of teenage girl, who cycled 1,200km with him during lockdown, dies

Paswan died following a cardiac arrest.

More than a year after Jyoti, his daughter, brought him all the way from Gurgaon near Delhi to his village in Bihar, cycling 1,200 km, Mohan Paswan, the ailing father passed away in his native village in Darbhanga on Monday.

Dr S.M. Tyagarajan, Darbhanga’s district magistrate confirmed the death and said officials had been sent to the village to provide necessary help. Paswan died following a cardiac arrest.

Atmanirbhar: A 15-year old's real-to-reel journey

Paswan was ailing with a fractured knee, and after the start of the Covid-19 crisis last year, he was worried about being thrown out of the rented house in Gurgaon. His young daughter visited him from Bihar and then decided to shift him to their village about 1,200 km last May. Since there were no train or bus services, she decided to pedal all the way to the village, with her injured father sitting on a carrier tied to the cycle.

Girl who pedalled injured dad across India offered national team trial

Indian girl cycling 1,200 km with father impresses Ivanka Trump

After her remarkable journey from Delhi, politicians from all parties rushed to her village, presenting her with cheques and offering admissions in educational institutes. But the humble girl was firm to stay back in the village and look after her ailing father.