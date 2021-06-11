India Covid crisis: Authorities spend Dh75,000 to feed stray animals in Bangalore

The Bangalore Municipal Corporation is giving 250 grams of food to each dog, costing it about 5.6 rupees (28 fils) per animal.

Rice, eggs and meat are being cooked at hundreds of places in Bangalore, Karnataka to feed stray animals in the city.

The Bangalore Municipal Corporation is spending Rs1.5 million (Dh75,000) to feed stray animals in the city at the behest of animal rights organisations. Activists approached the civic body seeking help in feeding nearly 300,000 stray animals, which used to get food from hotels, restaurants and marketplaces but are now starving as the ongoing Covid crisis have forced many to shut down.

“Since the last two weeks we have been feeding stray animals,” Dr Manjunath Shinde, joint director, Animal Husbandry Department, told a newspaper.

“Many dog feeders and animal rights activists, who were already doing a good job caring for the animals during the lockdown, had also approached us.”

The civic body started feeding strays in all eight zones of Bangalore. It is giving 250 grams of food to each dog, costing it about 5.6 rupees (28 fils) per animal.

“Apart from feeding dogs, we have also kept a track of canines that need to be neutered and vaccinated for their overall health,” said Shinde. About 800 stray cows are also being fed by the state’s animal husbandry department with the help of other organisations.