India: Court to pronounce verdict in Tarun Tejpal case on May 12

The former editor of Tehelka was accused of sexually assaulting a woman inside the lift of a five-star hotel in Goa.

A court in Mapusa, Goa, on Tuesday deferred the judgement in the Tarun Tejpal case to May 12. The former editor of Tehelka was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in November 2013 inside the lift of a five-star hotel in Goa.

Arrested in the same month, he was released on bail. In February 2014, the Goa police filed a nearly 3,000-page chargesheet against him, featuring more than 150 witnesses. The in-camera trial saw the prosecution examine 71 witnesses. Tejpal is facing the trial for committing a range of offences including wrongful restraint, confinement, assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty, sexual harassment and assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe and even rape charges.

Tejpal had moved the Bombay high court and the Supreme court, seeking a quashing of the charges against him, but both his pleas were turned down by the courts.