India: Court dismisses lawsuit filed by actor Juhi Chawla; imposes cost of Rs2 million
Justice J R Midha says the plaintiffs, Chawla and two others, abused the process of law
The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed the lawsuit filed by actress-environmentalist Juhi Chawla against the setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country.
Bench of Justice JR Midha while passing the judgement said that plaintiffs (Juhi Chawla and other two petitioners) abused the process of law and imposed costs of Rs 2 million (about Dh100,000) on them.
The Court, in its order, said: "It appears that the suit was filed for publicity. Plaintiff Juhi Chawla circulated link of the hearing on social media which created the disruption thrice. The Delhi Police shall identify the persons and take action against those who created the disruptions."
The Court on Wednesday had kept the order reserved in the matter. During the hearing on Wednesday, had posed several questions to Advocate Deepak Khosla, who appeared for plaintiff Chalwa in the matter. It asked whether the plaintiff had approached the government through any representation before coming to the Court.
The Court had further asked Khosla that where is the cause of action for coming to the Court? If they (government) take decision against you, then you can come, the Court had suggested. The actor, who has been actively creating awareness on harmful effects of Radio Frequency radiation (RF), on May 31, had filed a lawsuit against implementation of 5G mobile technology in India.
She claimed that 5G technology exposes people and animals to RF radiation that is 10 to 100 times greater than it exists today. According to the petition, the plaintiffs sought direction to the "arrayed defendants" to certify that 5G technology is safe for humans and every type of living organism and to produce their studies regarding RF radiation in support.
The spokesperson had further said that if not already conducted, efficient research should also be conducted without the participation of private interests.
-
Bollywood
Bollywood actress Yami Gautam gets married to...
The couple tied the know in an intimate private ceremony on Friday. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Court dismisses lawsuit filed by actor...
Justice J R Midha says the plaintiffs, Chawla and two others, abused... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Putin tells authorities to prepare way...
Putin made the comments at Russia's annual economic conference in St... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Kerala wins dispute to use KSRTC acronym for govt ...
Registrar of Trademarks issues order giving Kerala government-owned... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Pfizer jab after Sinopharm shots will...
Booster shots can be taken only six months after receiving the second ... READ MORE
-
News
Police rescue sinking 'floating restaurant' at...
Team managed to rescue vessel and lift it to the wharf in record time READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Thailand ready to welcome vaccinated UAE...
'Phuket will be the first destination to welcome travellers in July... READ MORE
-
News
Exclusive: 'Kerala to raise living standards to...
Kerala CM says the state had drawn up a concrete plan to ensure... READ MORE