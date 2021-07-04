Rest of Asia
India: Cochin airport rolls out Rs1.3 billion flood mitigation programme

ANI/Kochi
Filed on July 4, 2021
PTI

Cochin International Airport Limited launched 'Operation Pravaah', a multifaceted infrastructure initiative.


The Cochin International Airport Limited rolled out 'Operation Pravaah', a multifaceted infrastructure programme scoping to integrate flood mitigation projects already initiated by CIAL with District Administration and various local self-governments.

CIAL Managing Director S Suhas IAS announced the programme while attending a review meeting held at Kochi Airport on Sunday.

CIAL is spending around 1.30 billion for comprehensive flood mitigation activities.

Phase 1 of Operation Pravaah will be completed in the last week of July, while the second phase incorporates major construction activities including the construction of a regulator-cum-bridge on the mouth of the Chengal Canal for 204 million rupees.

"As part of the flood mitigation project, a pumping system will be operating by integrating north and south drains of the operational area of the airport," a release stated.

Suhas, during his visit to the diversion canal site, has instructed CIAL engineers to augment the project implementation capacity to the fullest so that Operation Pravaah phase-1 can achieve its goal.




