India: Cochin airport rolls out Rs1.3 billion flood mitigation programme
Cochin International Airport Limited launched 'Operation Pravaah', a multifaceted infrastructure initiative.
The Cochin International Airport Limited rolled out 'Operation Pravaah', a multifaceted infrastructure programme scoping to integrate flood mitigation projects already initiated by CIAL with District Administration and various local self-governments.
CIAL Managing Director S Suhas IAS announced the programme while attending a review meeting held at Kochi Airport on Sunday.
CIAL is spending around 1.30 billion for comprehensive flood mitigation activities.
Phase 1 of Operation Pravaah will be completed in the last week of July, while the second phase incorporates major construction activities including the construction of a regulator-cum-bridge on the mouth of the Chengal Canal for 204 million rupees.
"As part of the flood mitigation project, a pumping system will be operating by integrating north and south drains of the operational area of the airport," a release stated.
Suhas, during his visit to the diversion canal site, has instructed CIAL engineers to augment the project implementation capacity to the fullest so that Operation Pravaah phase-1 can achieve its goal.
