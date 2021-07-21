India: CBSE extends last date for finalising Grade 12 result to July 25
The results were scheduled to be finalised by July 22.
Due to time constraints and problems faced by the schools and teachers, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday extended the last date of finalising the Grade 12 results to July 25. The results were scheduled to be finished by July 22, and announced on July 31.
In a letter to principals and heads of institutions affiliated with CBSE, Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of examination (CBSE) said that "as of now, it has been observed that schools are finalising their data with total capacity".
"However, as the last date, July 22, is approaching fast and teachers involved are under stress, getting panicky and committing mistakes and sending requests to rectify these. CBSE is well aware of the time constraints and problems faced by the schools and teachers. According, CBSE has decided to extend the last date from July 22 to July 25," CBSE said in the letter.
Further, CBSE also requested the schools to continue working towards compiling the result by completing the moderation to avoid any last-minute rush.
"In case any school is left to complete the moderation, the result of such schools will be declared separately," CBSE added.
Meanwhile, the CBSE had informed that the tabulation portal for the moderation of Grade 11 and 12 marks opened on July 16.
