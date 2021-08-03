India: CBSE Class 10 results announced today
CBSE says results can be accessed online.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 result 2021 has been declared today at 12pm.
The Board took to Twitter today to inform students.
Dear Students— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) August 3, 2021
Results can be accessed on https://t.co/JfDBA2YU8F or https://t.co/9z38Le7QWU or DigiLocker
Find your Roll Number using the Finder on https://t.co/1RMO8azHpP #CBSEResults #CBSE pic.twitter.com/vxdP1NFcLJ
The CBSE also announced that the results could be accessed on the website www.cbseresults.nic.in
-
Aviation
Covid-19: Qantas furloughs 2,500 staff amid...
Qantas Airways and budget subsidiary Jetstar employ 26,000 staff in... READ MORE
-
Americas
Bill and Melinda Gates are officially divorced,...
The couple had filed for divorce on May 3 after 27 years of marriage. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: CBSE Class 10 results announced
CBSE says results can be accessed online. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Emirates' update on Uganda, Nepal flight...
UAE has suspended passengers flights from 16 countries. READ MORE
-
News
Jet skis banned from Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Harbour ...
Residents have complained about jet ski races on family beach and... READ MORE
-
MENA
Hijri New Year likely date for most Islamic...
Public and private sector holiday in UAE on Muharram 1. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Capital sterilisation: Dh3K fine for stepping out ...
The authority advised the public to stay at home and step out only if ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: CBSE Class 10 results announced
CBSE says results can be accessed online. READ MORE
News
Etihad suspends Saudi flights ‘until further notice’