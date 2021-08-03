Rest of Asia
India: CBSE Class 10 results announced today

ANI/New Delhi
Filed on August 3, 2021

CBSE says results can be accessed online.


The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 result 2021 has been declared today at 12pm.

The Board took to Twitter today to inform students.

The CBSE also announced that the results could be accessed on the website www.cbseresults.nic.in




