India: CBSE Class 10 results announced today

CBSE says results can be accessed online.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 result 2021 has been declared today at 12pm.

The Board took to Twitter today to inform students.

Dear Students

Results can be accessed on https://t.co/JfDBA2YU8F or https://t.co/9z38Le7QWU or DigiLocker



Find your Roll Number using the Finder on https://t.co/1RMO8azHpP #CBSEResults #CBSE pic.twitter.com/vxdP1NFcLJ — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) August 3, 2021

The CBSE also announced that the results could be accessed on the website www.cbseresults.nic.in