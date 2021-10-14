India: CBSE board exams will be offline, date sheet to release on Oct 18
First-term examinations for grade 10, 12, to be conducted November-December
The first-term board examinations for grade 10 and 12 will be conducted offline in November-December and the date-sheet for the same will be announced on October 18, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said on Thursday. The board said the exams will be objective-type and the duration of the tests will be 90 minutes. The exams will start from 11.30am instead of 10.30am, keeping in view the winter season.
Bifurcating the academic session, holding two term-end exams and rationalising the syllabus were part of the special assessment scheme for grade 10 and 12 board exams in 2021-22 announced by the CBSE in July in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“After the conduct of the term-1 exams, the results in the form of marks scored will be declared. No student will be placed in the pass, compartment and essential repeat categories after the first term. The final results will be announced after the first and the second-term examination,” CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.
“Practical exams or internal assessment will be completed in schools before the first-term exams are over. The marks allotted will be 50 per cent of the total marks and mentioned in the syllabus. The schools will be informed separately about the full scheme so that they can make the necessary preparations,” he added.
Bhardwaj further said the second-term examination would be conducted in March-April, 2022 and whether it will be objective or subjective-type will depend on the Covid situation in the country.
