India: Case filed against Kerala BJP chief for allegedly threatening poll candidate

Recently, he claimed that the BJP had paid him Rs250,000 and also a mobile phone as ‘bribe’ to withdraw from the contest.

A case was registered against K. Surendran, the Kerala BJP chief for allegedly trying to pressurize and threaten a candidate from withdrawing his nomination in the Manjeswaram assembly constituency in the April 6 state elections.

A complaint was filed by V.V. Rameshan, the CPI (M) candidate who contested against Surendran in the constituency in Kasargod. K. Sundara, an independent, had earlier announced that he would contest as a Bahujan Samaj Party candidate, but later withdrew his nomination and extended support to the BJP.

Recently, he claimed that the BJP had paid him Rs250,000 and also a mobile phone as ‘bribe’ to withdraw from the contest. “It was inappropriate on my part to have taken Rs250,000,” he told a TV news channel. “They should not have given that also. During the election, such things should not happen to a candidate. I will cooperate with the investigation.” Sundara also claimed that there were threats to his life and he could not go home.

The BJP has, however, dismissed the charges and claimed that it was a conspiracy against the party in Kerala. But the party has been facing other problems in the state as well. Praseeda Azhikode, a Wayanad-based Janadhipathya Rashtreeya party leader alleged that Surendran had bribed tribal leader and the party’s chairperson, C.K. Janu to contest as an NDA candidate in Sultan Bathery.