India calls off parliament winter session due to Covid, budget session likely in Jan. 2021
Minister points out a number of issues to press for the short Winter Session
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi in his letter to Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury made it clear that no winter session of Parliament will be convened due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Budget Session is likely to be called in January 2021.
Chowdhury, in his letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on December 3 mentioned a number of issues such as farmers'agitation, status/preparation of Covid-19 vaccine, Chinese intrusion, economic slowdown and unemployment scenario to press for the short Winter Session.
Joshi in his letter to Chowdhury referring to his letter to Birla said that winter months are crucial for managing the pandemic because of recent spurt in cases during this period, particularly in Delhi.
"At present we are in middle of December and a Covid vaccine is expected very soon. In this regard, I have informally contacted floor leaders of various political parties and they have expressed their concerns about the ongoing pandemic and opined of doing away with Winter Session." Joshi said.
"The government is willing to have the next session of Parliament at the earliest. It would be appropriate to have the Budget Session, 2021 in January 2012 keeping in mind the unprecedented circumstances created by Covid-19 pandemic," Joshi said.
The Minister also pointed out that the Monsoon Session was delayed due to Covid pandemic this year due to pandemic. The Monsson Session of Parliament in September this year was one of the most productive sessions of Parliament with 27 Bills passed by both Houses in continuous sitting.
-
Rest of Asia
India calls off parliament winter session due to...
Minister points out a number of issues to press for the short Winter... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Kabul's deputy governor killed in blast in...
The deputy governor was travelling with his security guards when the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Why Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla is not taking the...
He and other Pfizer executives will not ‘cut the line’ as ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Teachers should receive vaccine priority: Unicef
"Vaccinating teachers is a critical step towards putting it back on... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed lands in Egypt, meets...
Both leaders discussed issues of peace and stability in the region. READ MORE
-
Business
Bitcoin above $20,000 for first time
Bitcoin reached a record-high $20,398.50 before pulling back to $20,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flu cases in UAE down thanks to Covid safety...
The incidence of several common seasonal diseases is unusually low... READ MORE
-
News
How Emirates passengers can get free Dubai hotel...
Visitors will also enjoy additional baggage allowance. READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine in UAE: Dubai businessman gets the jab
15 December 2020
News
Visit UAE destinations, share pics, win Dh25,000 every week
15 December 2020
News
800 Dubai mosques to host prayers for rain on Friday
15 December 2020
News
Dubai Police help 6-year-old beat fear of cops in uniform
15 December 2020
In The City
Video: Wonder Woman powers special Burj Khalifa show in Dubai