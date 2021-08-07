India: Bomb scare at Amitabh Bachchan's home, 3 Mumbai railway stations
Security has been beefed up after an anonymous call claimed explosives were placed at the Mumbai locations.
Security at three prominent railway stations in Mumbai and Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow has been beefed up after the police received an anonymous call about bombs being placed at these locations, an official has said.
However, nothing suspicious has been found during the search so far, he said.
Mumbai police's main control room received the call on Friday night, in which the caller said that bombs have been placed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Byculla, Dadar railway stations and at actor Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow in Juhu, the police official said.
"After getting the call, the Government Railway Police, Railway Protection Force along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, dog squads and local police personnel rushed to these locations and carried out a search operation," he said.
"Nothing suspicious has been found so far at these place, but heavy police deployment has been put in place at there," he said, adding that further investigation is on.
-
Rest of Asia
India: Bomb scare at Amitabh Bachchan's home, 3...
Security has been beefed up after an anonymous call claimed... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Qatar's men pair clinches beach...
Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan secured the country's first medal in ... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Olympics: American track star clinches record...
The 35-year-old has become the most decorated woman in her sport's... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: 30 infected with Delta variant in...
Patients have the strain that led to the brutal second wave of the... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE: Expect cloudy weather, slight chance of rain
Videos show that similar rainfall patterns on Friday had caused wadis ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Sydney posts fresh virus record
Health Minister Brad Hazzard expresses frustration as people ignore... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Olympics: American track star clinches record...
The 35-year-old has become the most decorated woman in her sport's... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: 30 infected with Delta variant in...
Patients have the strain that led to the brutal second wave of the... READ MORE
News
Why UAE residents are buying more used cars
6 August 2021
News
UAE: Etihad to resume flights to London from August 8