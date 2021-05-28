- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
India: Bengaluru civic body shuts down portal over data breach fears
Professionals warn that it's easy for data brokers to access information by writing automated script
The Bengaluru civic body has hastily shut down its public health activities, surveillance and tracking portal after warnings by professionals of how sensitive health data and other information relating to citizens could be hacked easily.
The Free Software Movement of India (FSMI) informed the civic body that it was easy for data brokers to collect the information by writing an automated script. It urged officials to not only do a security audit but also take action against the software firm for its carelessness in building software without security.
“The IT Rules of 2011 clearly states that health record information is ‘sensitive’ data and the collection, storage and disclosure of such data must be bound by ‘Reasonable security practices and procedures,’ FSMI wrote to the Bengaluru municipal corporation.
“This is a clear violation of IT Rules (2011) and shows an appalling lack of attention to protecting individual’s personal and sensitive data. The lack of proper security practices for sensitive health record data, especially in the midst of the peak of the pandemic can lead to misuse, exploitation and poses a catastrophic risk overall.”
According to Srinivas Kodali of the FSMI, such data breaches relating to the civic body have happened in the past as well, with leaks from its call centres.
The sensitive data that was accessible on the portal included the patients’ name, age, gender, ID, lab name, test results, hospital details and the status of symptoms.
-
Rest of Asia
India: Bengaluru civic body shuts down portal...
Professionals warn that it's easy for data brokers to access... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
CBSE Board Exam 2021 cancellation plea: Supreme...
The plea sought to seek direction to cancel the class 12 examinations ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Doctors dance to cheer up Covid patients...
Such activities divert the mind, elevate the mood and relax the... READ MORE
-
Markets
India: Broader 50-share Nifty index hits record...
Investor sentiment has also improved in the recent days due to a... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid vaccine: Who needs to take antibody...
Health expert advises people who have been vaccinated or have had... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: South Asia crosses 30m cases as India...
The South Asia region accounts for 18 per cent of global cases and... READ MORE
-
MENA
Coalition denies presence of UAE forces on Yemen...
Current UAE efforts focused on providing air support for Marib defence READ MORE
-
MENA
Oman: Expat workers face new fees from June 1
The fees will be levied on work permits for new businesses and those... READ MORE
News
Photos: Stunning new mosque opens in Dubai