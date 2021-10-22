India: Army recovers bodies of 5 trekkers trapped by snow in Kinnaur
Two people rescued, 4 still missing
Indian army forces on Thursday recovered five bodies and rescued two people from snow in a rescue operation with Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), informed Abid Hussain Sadiq, Deputy Commissioner, Kinnaur.
“ITBP & Army started rescue operations on Thursday for 11 trekkers who went missing. They had started their expedition from Uttarakhand. Army rescued two people & recovered five bodies from the snow at different places,” said Deputy Commissioner.
The Deputy Commissioner added that four out of the 11 trekkers are still missing.
>> Watch: Dramatic UAE helicopter rescue as tourist falls off mountain
>> UAE: 3 lost hikers, reported missing, rescued in Fujairah
On Wednesday, 11 trekkers were reported missing at Lamkhaga Pass between Uttarakhand to Himachal Pradesh, informed Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar.
“A team of 11 trekkers is missing at Lamkhaga Pass between Uttarakhand to Himachal Pradesh. Search and rescue operation will be conducted tomorrow after heli-survey done today,” DGP Kumar said.
