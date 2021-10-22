Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

India: Army recovers bodies of 5 trekkers trapped by snow in Kinnaur

ANI/Kinnaur
Filed on October 22, 2021
Representational image: ANI

Two people rescued, 4 still missing

Indian army forces on Thursday recovered five bodies and rescued two people from snow in a rescue operation with Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), informed Abid Hussain Sadiq, Deputy Commissioner, Kinnaur.

“ITBP & Army started rescue operations on Thursday for 11 trekkers who went missing. They had started their expedition from Uttarakhand. Army rescued two people & recovered five bodies from the snow at different places,” said Deputy Commissioner.

The Deputy Commissioner added that four out of the 11 trekkers are still missing.

>> Watch: Dramatic UAE helicopter rescue as tourist falls off mountain

>> UAE: 3 lost hikers, reported missing, rescued in Fujairah

On Wednesday, 11 trekkers were reported missing at Lamkhaga Pass between Uttarakhand to Himachal Pradesh, informed Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar.

“A team of 11 trekkers is missing at Lamkhaga Pass between Uttarakhand to Himachal Pradesh. Search and rescue operation will be conducted tomorrow after heli-survey done today,” DGP Kumar said.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20211018&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=211019097&Ref=AR&profile=1031 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1031,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 