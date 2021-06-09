Rest of Asia
India: Anup Chandra Pandey appointed as new Election Commissioner

Web Report/New Delhi
Filed on June 9, 2021
Photo: PTI file

He was earlier the chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh under chief minister Yogi Adityanath.


Anup Chandra Pandey, a retired IAS officer of the 1984 batch, Uttar Pradesh cadre, has been appointed as the election commissioner.

With his appointment, the commission is back to its full strength of three members. The others include Sushil Chandra, the chief election commissioner and Rajiv Kumar, the election commissioner. In April, the former chief election commissioner, Sunil Arora, had retired, leaving the third post vacant.

The commission will be busy next year as several states will be going to the polls. They include Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

Pandey had retired from the civil service in August 2019. He was earlier the chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh under chief minister Yogi Adityanath.




