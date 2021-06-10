India: All you need to know about Master Plan Delhi 2041

Several key features promise to focus on sustainable development in India’s national capital region.

The draft of Master Plan Delhi- 2041, which is out in the public domain has several key features that promise to focus on sustainable development in India’s national capital region. First prepared in 1962 and subsequently put together once every 20 years, the document is considered to be a roadmap for the future development of Delhi.

An eco-friendly environment, cleaning of the river Yamuna, accelerated economic activities such as information technology, the service sector and hospitality, enhanced mobility promoting cleaner fuels, affordable housing for the poor and a boost to the city’s heritage fabric are the highlights of the draft master plan.

The draft MPD 2041 was put up on the website of the Delhi Development Authority on June 9 and public suggestions and objections have been invited, a senior DDA official said.

“The government has increased the focus on urban development by embarking upon a comprehensive programme for planned urban development in 2041, designed to bring about a transformative change in the lives of people with an inclusive, participative and sustainable approach,” the draft plan stated.

The draft master plan envisions a more “sustainable, liveable, safe and inclusive capital with housing for all and better economic opportunities”.

It aims to tackle air, water, and noise pollution, as well as measures like ‘refuge points’ and self-sustained isolated residential areas to deal with pandemics such as the raging Covid-19.

“High built densities, poor quality, and age of built stock further increase the vulnerability. The Covid-19 pandemic brought into focus the need to create self-contained and mixed-use areas with decentralized infrastructure,” it added.

The 2041 plan looks at the development of new housing in peripheral areas via land pooling and green development initiatives.

The plan recognises cultural hotspots such as Shahjahanabad, the Central Vista, and India Gate lawns, Connaught Place, Hauz Khas, and Mehrauli as places of intense public activity that attract locals and tourists alike.

Other specific hubs with a concentration of socio-cultural activities shall be identified such as Mandi House, Lodhi Institutional Area and Art Precinct, Dilli Haat, Dastakaar Haats, among others.

The process of preparation of the Master Plan of Delhi 2041 was initiated in 2017 and stayed on track despite the challenges posed by Covid.