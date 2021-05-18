India: Alert cops save people from burning building

Filed on May 18, 2021 | Last updated on May 18, 2021 at 07.05 am

The police said three persons were rescued safely from the building after the fire was brought under control.

Quick action from police, along with the fire service, led to four people being safely rescued from a major fire in a south Delhi market on Monday.

As per the police, upon receiving a call regarding a fire in a building in the Subhash Market, a team from the Kotla Mubarakpur police station led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Satya Prakash reached the area. Fire-fighting vehicles also reached the spot and began efforts to douse the blaze.

Quick action from police, along with the fire service, led to four people being safely rescued from a major #fire in a south #Delhi market on Monday. pic.twitter.com/yHHjccUKea — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) May 17, 2021

The police said three persons were rescued safely from the building after the fire was brought under control. During the rescue process, two LPG cylinders also exploded but no one was reported injured.

"After the fire in the five-floor building was brought under control, one person remained stuck on the second floor. Satya Prakash and Constable Kuldeep jumped into action and rescued the person," said a police official.