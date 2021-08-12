India: Active Covid-19 cases increase to over 380,000

Death toll climbs to 429,669 with 490 new fatalities

India logged 41,195 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 32,077,706, while the active cases increased to 387,987, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 429,669 with 490 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8am showed.

The active cases increased after registering a decrease for five consecutive days. They now comprise 1.21 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said, adding the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 97.45 per cent.

An increase of 1,636 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 2,124,953 tests were conducted on Wednesday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid-19 in the country to 487,370,196.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.94 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 17 days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.23 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 31,260,050, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulatively, 523.6 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive.

The 490 new fatalities include 163 from Maharashtra and 116 from Kerala.

A total of 429,669 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 134,364 from Maharashtra, 36,881 from Karnataka, 34,395 from Tamil Nadu, 25,068 from Delhi, 22,776 from Uttar Pradesh, 18,258 from West Bengal and 18,120 from Kerala.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.