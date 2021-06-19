Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

India: A cup of tea changes delivery boy's life

Web report/Hyderabad
Filed on June 19, 2021
Alamy

Post shared by customer helps raise funds to buy a motorbike for the boy who made deliveries on bicycle in the rains


A rainy night in Hyderabad on Monday saw a drenched Mohammed Aqeel Ahmed on his bicycle outside an apartment block waiting to deliver ‘chai’ (tea) ordered from a restaurant by a customer. But those few minutes changed his life as well.

Robin Mukesh, who was working at home, ordered the tea from a restaurant in Lakdi ka Pul at 10pm. He got a call from Ahmed, who was waiting below his apartment, requesting him to collect the tea. “I was shocked and asked him if I could click his photo,” Mukesh told a newspaper.

“He allowed me to do so and I posted the photograph in our foodies’ group.”

The post went viral within hours with many people wanting to help Ahmed. R. Ravikanth Reddy of the Great Hyderabad Food and Travel Club on Facebook shared a fundraiser post about him on Tuesday.

“And when I woke up in the morning, the target of Rs65,800 (Dh3,259) for a two-wheeler was achieved,” said Mukesh.

Friday morning saw an overjoyed Ahmed get the keys and helmet for his new motorcycle, which will double his deliveries to 40 a day.

“We do charity on a different scale,” said Reddy.

“But this incident showed how members of a foodie group can quickly mobilise funds to help someone.”

A donor in the US saw the post and sent Rs30,000. “We exceeded the target,” added Reddy.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210505&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210509458&Ref=AR&profile=1031 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1031,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 