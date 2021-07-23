Rest of Asia
India: 7 killed, 3 injured in Mumbai house collapse

IANS, ANI/Mumbai
Filed on July 23, 2021
Incident happened around 5 am in Mumbai's Govandi suburb.


At least seven people died and three were injured on Friday after a building collapsed in Mumbai's Govandi area.

"Seven people died, three injured after a building collapsed in the Govandi area of Mumbai," the Mumbai Police said.

The incident happened around 5 am when the ground-plus-one storey structure in Shivaji Nagar collapsed, catching the victims unawares in sleep.

Teams of Mumbai Fire Brigade and other rescuers rushed to the spot and retrieved at least four bodies from the rubble and saved the rest, even as intermittent rains hampered relief efforts.

The dead have been identified as Mukar Z. Shaikh, 80, and three women - Shamshad Shaikh, 45, Neha Parvez Shaikh, 35 and Farhin Shaikh, 22, and others.

The injured were rushed to the BMC's Sion and Rajawadi hospitals for treatment and their condition was described as stable.




