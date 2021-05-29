Rest of Asia
India: 7 dead, several feared trapped as slab of building collapses in Maharashtra's Thane

IANS/Thane
Filed on May 29, 2021
Photo: ANI

At least 7 persons were killed when the slabs of the upper floors of a 6-stories building crashed in Ulhasnagar late on Friday night, officials said here on Saturday.

The tragedy struck the 26-year old Sai Shakti Building with 29 flats, in Nehru Chowk area of the town.

Around 9pm, locals said that there were some sudden rumbling sounds, vibrations and then the massive crash of the slabs from the living room areas of the building.

The Ulhasnagar Fire Brigade, along with Thane Fire Brigade and Thane Disaster Rescue Force, police and other agencies rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies of the victims from the debris early today.

Further efforts are on to trace and save more victims suspected buried under the debris.




