- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
India: 7 dead, several feared trapped as slab of building collapses in Maharashtra's Thane
The tragedy struck the 26-year old Sai Shakti Building with 29 flats, in Nehru Chowk area of the town.
At least 7 persons were killed when the slabs of the upper floors of a 6-stories building crashed in Ulhasnagar late on Friday night, officials said here on Saturday.
The tragedy struck the 26-year old Sai Shakti Building with 29 flats, in Nehru Chowk area of the town.
Around 9pm, locals said that there were some sudden rumbling sounds, vibrations and then the massive crash of the slabs from the living room areas of the building.
At least 7 persons were killed when the slabs of the upper floors of a 6-stories building crashed in #Ulhasnagar late on Friday night, officials said here on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/SSSO6KgawN— IANS Tweets (@ians_india) May 29, 2021
The Ulhasnagar Fire Brigade, along with Thane Fire Brigade and Thane Disaster Rescue Force, police and other agencies rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies of the victims from the debris early today.
5 people died after the slab of a residential building collapsed in Ulhasnagar of Thane district. 3-4 people feared trapped. Rescue operation is underway: Thane Municipal Corporation— ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2021
#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/DmDGzEL3FX
Further efforts are on to trace and save more victims suspected buried under the debris.
-
Rest of Asia
7 dead, several feared trapped as slab of...
The tragedy struck the 26-year old Sai Shakti Building with 29 flats, ... READ MORE
-
Americas
Canadian MP caught naked during telework for...
William Amos said he was stepping down from some of his duties and... READ MORE
-
Americas
Remains of 215 children found at closed...
Its preliminary findings are expected to be released in a report next ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US: Vaccinated children can go mask-free at...
Fully vaccinated kids need not wear masks indoors or outside, the... READ MORE
-
Technology
Steer clear of bogus cryptos, experts warn UAE...
Dubai officials on Thursday shot down speculation on a virtual asset, ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Pfizer Covid jab now available via walk-in
For all unvaccinated citizens and residents aged 12 and above. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US: Vaccinated children can go mask-free at...
Fully vaccinated kids need not wear masks indoors or outside, the... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE: Fog affects visibility; speed limit reduced...
Motorists are urged to follow the revised speed limits while driving... READ MORE