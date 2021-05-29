India: 7 dead, several feared trapped as slab of building collapses in Maharashtra's Thane

The tragedy struck the 26-year old Sai Shakti Building with 29 flats, in Nehru Chowk area of the town.

At least 7 persons were killed when the slabs of the upper floors of a 6-stories building crashed in Ulhasnagar late on Friday night, officials said here on Saturday.

The tragedy struck the 26-year old Sai Shakti Building with 29 flats, in Nehru Chowk area of the town.

Around 9pm, locals said that there were some sudden rumbling sounds, vibrations and then the massive crash of the slabs from the living room areas of the building.

At least 7 persons were killed when the slabs of the upper floors of a 6-stories building crashed in #Ulhasnagar late on Friday night, officials said here on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/SSSO6KgawN — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) May 29, 2021

The Ulhasnagar Fire Brigade, along with Thane Fire Brigade and Thane Disaster Rescue Force, police and other agencies rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies of the victims from the debris early today.

5 people died after the slab of a residential building collapsed in Ulhasnagar of Thane district. 3-4 people feared trapped. Rescue operation is underway: Thane Municipal Corporation

#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/DmDGzEL3FX — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2021

Further efforts are on to trace and save more victims suspected buried under the debris.