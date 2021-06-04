India: 6kg of uranium seized from 7 arrested
The searches were conducted at different locations of the district on a tip off in this regard.
Six kg of uranium was recovered from the possession of seven miscreants arrested during raids conducted in India's Bokaro district in Jharkhand, a police official said on Thursday.
The searches were conducted at different locations of the district on a tip off in this regard.
'A police team conducted raids at various locations in the district on the directions of Superintendent of Police, who got information that a group of criminals were active to trade uranium...During the raids, seven criminals were arrested and six kg of uranimum was recovered from their possession,' a statement from the Bokaro police said.
A case has been lodged with the Harla police station in this regard under various sections of the IPC and Atomic Energy Act.
The statement said that the seized ingredient would be sent to a forensic science laboratory for examination.
Those arrested are - Bapi Chandra of Chas, Anil Singh, Jaridih, Deepak Kumar, Harla, Krishna Kant Rana, Chas, Hareram Sharma, Balidih, Mahavir Mahto, Harla and Pankaj Mahto, Bokaro, the police said.
Apart from uranium, seven mobile phones and a two wheeler were seized from their possession.
-
MENA
US says Yemen's Houthis bear major responsibility ...
US special envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking returned on Thursday from a ... READ MORE
-
Bollywood
Bollywood actress Yami Gautam gets married to...
The couple tied the know in an intimate private ceremony on Friday. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Court dismisses lawsuit filed by actor...
Justice J R Midha says the plaintiffs, Chawla and two others, abused... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Putin tells authorities to prepare way...
Putin made the comments at Russia's annual economic conference in St... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Pfizer jab after Sinopharm shots will...
Booster shots can be taken only six months after receiving the second ... READ MORE
-
News
Police rescue sinking 'floating restaurant' at...
Team managed to rescue vessel and lift it to the wharf in record time READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Thailand ready to welcome vaccinated UAE...
'Phuket will be the first destination to welcome travellers in July... READ MORE
-
News
Exclusive: 'Kerala to raise living standards to...
Kerala CM says the state had drawn up a concrete plan to ensure... READ MORE