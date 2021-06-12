Rest of Asia
India: 61 Sri Lankans waiting to be trafficked into Canada rescued

Web Report/Mangalore
Filed on June 12, 2021
Photo: Reuters

The group had been promised jobs in Canada by agents who charged them between 500,000 and a million Sri Lankan rupees.


A group of 61 Sri Lankans, who had been promised jobs in Canada by agents who charged them between 500,000 and a million Sri Lankan rupees, have been rescued from Mangalore in Karnataka and Madurai in Tamil Nadu in a joint operation of the police from the two states. A dozen others who helped them in their stay in India have also been arrested.

N. Shashi Kumar, Mangalore’s police commissioner, told reporters that the Tamil Nadu police alerted them to the presence of the Sri Lankans in lodges and private homes in the city. They had been brought on boats from northern Sri Lanka to Tamil Nadu in March, but were moved to Bangalore because of assembly elections in the state. They were then shifted to Mangalore and were told they would be put sent to Canada in containers and other ships.

Some of the Sri Lankans told the officials that they were confident about the Tamil Nadu agent, as many of their acquaintances had undertaken such journeys and were in Canada.

The Mangalore police have registered cases under the Indian Penal Code, the Foreigners Act and the Passport Act against them. About half a dozen people in Mangalore, who helped them during their stay have also been arrested.




