India: 5 dead after fire breaks out at hospital in Raipur

ANI/Raipur
Filed on April 18, 2021

Other patients have been shifted to other hospitals.

At least five persons were killed after a fire broke out in Raipur's Rajdhani hospital on Saturday.

Other patients have been shifted to other hospitals.

"Five persons have lost their lives in the incident. Other patients have been shifted to other hospitals," police official Tarkeshwar Patel said.




