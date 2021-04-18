- EVENTS
India: 5 dead after fire breaks out at hospital in Raipur
Other patients have been shifted to other hospitals.
At least five persons were killed after a fire broke out in Raipur's Rajdhani hospital on Saturday.
"Five persons have lost their lives in the incident. Other patients have been shifted to other hospitals," police official Tarkeshwar Patel said.
Chhattisgarh: Visuals from a hospital in Raipur, after fire broke out there last night pic.twitter.com/JUy6ubRF2m— ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2021
