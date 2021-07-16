India: 4 dead, 10 trapped after 30 people fall into well
The Madhya Pradesh villagers were attempting to rescue a boy who had fallen in earlier.
Four people have died after 30 fell into a well in Madhya Pradesh.
According to NDTV, 10 people are still trapped inside the well in the village of Ganj Basoda, about 50 kilometres from the headquarters of the Vidhisha district.
As per officials, 30 people were trying to rescue a boy who had fallen into the well earlier when its roof collapsed under their weight.
19 people have been rescued thus far and have sustained minor injuries. Five have been admitted to the hospital.
"The National Disaster Management Force and State Disaster Management Force have been pressed into action. Inspector General, Zone, and other senior officials have also reached the spot. I am in touch with the concerned officials," the state's Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan told the media.
The Chief Minister ordered 5 lakh rupees each for the next of kin of the dead. He assured 50,000 rupees and free medical treatment to the injured.
He has also ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident and instructed the officials to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the victims.
-
Rest of Asia
Covid-19: India records 38,949 fresh cases
The national coronavirus recovery rate stands at 97.28 per cent READ MORE
-
Bollywood
Bollywood: Veteran actress Surekha Sikri dies at...
She died on Friday morning following a cardiac arrest, her agent said. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Mumbai rains: Heavy rainfall causes water-logging,...
The BMC is on an alert mode and the water levels of Mothi River are... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Philippines detects first local...
11 out 16 Delta variant cases locally acquired, the health ministry... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi imposes new rules on entry, movement,...
Applicable from Monday, July 19, the new rules will help prevent the... READ MORE
-
News
All the updated Covid-19 rules in Dubai amid Eid...
Several rules are in effect amid a spike in cases in the UAE. READ MORE
-
News
Eid holidays: Reach airport early if flying out...
Covid-19 travel requirement checks and safety procedures will also... READ MORE
-
News
Covid-19: Emirates updates rules for Dubai...
The airline cleared up the regulations for those travelling, from, to ... READ MORE
News
UAE: Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik get Golden Visas
15 July 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE stays on UK’s red list