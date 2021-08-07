Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

India: 30 people infected with Delta variant in Maharashtra's Nashik

ANI/Dubai
Filed on August 7, 2021
ANI

Patients have the strain that led to the brutal second wave of the pandemic.


As many as 30 people across Maharashtra's Nashik have been infected with Delta variant of Covid-19, informed Nashik District Hospital on Friday.

"30 people have been infected with Delta variant in Nashik. 28 patients are from rural areas. 2 patients are from Gangapur and Sadique Nagar. Several patients are from Sinnar, Yeola, Nandgaon, Niphad etc. as well" said Dr Kishore Shrinivas, surgeon at the Nashik District Hospital.

He also added that the samples were sent for genome sequencing to Pune, after which all the samples tested positive for the Delta variant.

"People are advised to take precautions, they must sanitize, wear masks and maintain social distancing. Delta variant spreads through overcrowding and close contact. Take precautions as much as possible," said Shrinivas.

Delta variant is the B.1.617.2 variant of the Covid-19 virus, first identified in India. It is believed to have led to the brutal second wave of the pandemic which overwhelmed the country's healthcare systems.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210807&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210809441&Ref=AR&profile=1031 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1031,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 