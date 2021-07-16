India: 3 dead, 10 trapped after 30 people fall into well

The Madhya Pradesh villagers were attempting to rescue a boy who had fallen in earlier.

Three people have died after 30 fell into a well in Madhya Pradesh.

According to NDTV, 10 people are still trapped inside the well in the village of Ganj Basoda, about 50 kilometres from the headquarters of the Vidhisha district.

As per officials, 30 people were trying to rescue a boy who had fallen into the well earlier when its roof collapsed under their weight.

19 people have been rescued thus far and have sustained minor injuries. Five have been admitted to the hospital.

"The National Disaster Management Force and State Disaster Management Force have been pressed into action. Inspector General, Zone, and other senior officials have also reached the spot. I am in touch with the concerned officials," the state's Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan told the media.

The Chief Minister has also ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident and instructed the officials to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the victims.