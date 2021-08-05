India: 29 Karnataka ministers take oath, no deputy CM this time

While Yediyurappa had included three deputy chief ministers, Bommai does not have any.

The South Indian state of Karnataka finally got its much-awaited new Council of Ministers on Wednesday as 29 ministers were sworn in by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru. The ceremony was presided over by Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar.

Bommai was in New Delhi prior to the swearing-in ceremony for finalising the names of ministers to be inducted into his Council of Ministers with the BJP high command. This will leave four more slots to be filled, deliberately kept vacant to quell dissidence in the coming weeks. With Karnataka’s total strength of 224 members in the Legislative Assembly and 75 members in the Legislative Council, the state can have a maximum of 34 ministers.

Out of 29 ministers, seven each are from OBCs and Vokkaligas, eight from among Lingayats, three from Scheduled Castes, one from Scheduled Tribes, two from Brahmin and one woman.

Though Bommai said the new Council of Ministers is a blend of experienced legislators and young faces, yet the exercise has all the elements of the political battle lines over which the 2023 Assembly elections will be fought.

While Yediyurappa had included three deputy chief ministers, Bommai does not have any. Senior ministers include Govind Karjol, K.S. Eshwarappa, R. Ashok, Murugesh Nirani, V. Somanna, V. Umesh Katti while the new faces are V. Sunil Kumar Araga Jnanendra, Halappa Achar and B.C. Nagesh among others.

Notable omissions

Among the notable ones that failed to make it to the Council of Ministers include former CM and Large Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar; former deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi; former minister for forest, Kannada and culture Arvind Limbavali; Yediyurappa-baiter Basanagouda Patil Yatnal; former tourism minister C.P. Yogeeshwara; former CM Yediyurappa’s parliamentary secretary M.P. Renukacharya; former primary and secondary education minister S. Suresh Kumar; state vice-president of the BJP and son of Yediyurappa, B.Y. Vijayendra; Hubballi-Dharwad (West) MLA Arvind Bellad, Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi and former ministers R. Shankar and Shrimant Patil. Among those who migrated to the BJP from the Congress and the JD(S) after quitting the Congress-JD(S) coalition in 2019, and helped the saffron party to come to power, 10 legislators have been made ministers. Notwithstanding the promise of maintaining a regional balance, as many as 13 districts did not get any representation.

Bommai told the media that he was beholden to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J P Nadda for clearing the list of ministers and sorting out all the issues pertaining to ministry formation in a swift manner. The allocation of portfolios to the newly-inducted ministers is yet to be announced. Bommai, who was elected the new leader of the BJP legislature party last week following Yediyurappa’s resignation, had taken oath as the chief minister on July 28.

news@khaleejtimes.com