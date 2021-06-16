India: 10 members of family killed in car-truck collision
Speeding truck hit the car on highway in Gujarat's Anand district
Ten persons were killed after their car collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction near Indranaj village in Gujarat’s Anand district on Wednesday morning, police said.
The accident took place on a state highway connecting Tarapur in Anand district to Vataman in Ahmedabad district, a Tarapur police station official said.
“The car in which 10 persons, including a child, were travelling, was hit by the speeding truck. All the 10 occupants of the car were killed on the spot,” he said.
The car was going towards Vataman, while the truck was coming from the opposite side, he said.
Efforts were on to get the bodies out of the mangled remains of the car and identify the deceased, the official said.
-
Rest of Asia
India: 10 members of family killed in car-truck...
Speeding truck hit the car on highway in Gujarat's Anand district READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Indonesia: 5.8 magnitude quake hits eastern part ...
There were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties READ MORE
-
News
Indian rupee inches higher ahead of US Fed meeting
Outcome of the meeting will be known later today READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Gold hallmarking mandatory in India from today
Hallmarking is aimed at protecting the public from getting cheated READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Al Hosn green pass: What to do if app shows the...
Technical snags, wrong data compilation are the likely reasons for an ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Video: Abu Dhabi royal family take part in Covid...
The immune bridge study will monitor immune response in 900 children. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi Covid-19 scanners for entry: How they...
The technology is an addition to existing safety measures. READ MORE
-
News
Group of Indian workers stuck in UAE without jobs,...
They said they paid an agent Rs30,000 (Dh1,500) each, as they were... READ MORE
News
UAE: Pakistani doctor receives 10-year golden visa