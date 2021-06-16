Rest of Asia
India: 10 members of family killed in car-truck collision

June 16, 2021
Speeding truck hit the car on highway in Gujarat's Anand district


Ten persons were killed after their car collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction near Indranaj village in Gujarat’s Anand district on Wednesday morning, police said.

The accident took place on a state highway connecting Tarapur in Anand district to Vataman in Ahmedabad district, a Tarapur police station official said.

“The car in which 10 persons, including a child, were travelling, was hit by the speeding truck. All the 10 occupants of the car were killed on the spot,” he said.

The car was going towards Vataman, while the truck was coming from the opposite side, he said.

Efforts were on to get the bodies out of the mangled remains of the car and identify the deceased, the official said.




