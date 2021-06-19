Imran Ismail: From volunteer to Governor of Sindh

Six flyovers have been completed at a saving of Rs116 million.

Governor Imran Ismail at an event equipping the local civil defence teams with the latest fire-fighting systems. Photo: Supplied

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail’s journey started as a volunteer and social worker for Shaukat Khannum Memorial Trust, a project that is very close to the heart of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He was also instrumental in establishing the Imran Khan Foundation after the 2010 floods in Pakistan, setting up a hospital in Jamshoro to help those affected by the flood, and teaming up with Pukar Foundation to raise Rs2 billion.

Keeping in view his multifarious activities, capabilities and capacities, Prime Minister Imran Khan nominated Ismail as the 33rd Governor of Sindh.

Ismail has always enjoyed the privilege of being one of those who stood side-by-side with PM Imran Khan from the very start of his political struggle.

He has made consistent efforts in contributing towards the upliftment and development of Karachi, ever since he took over the office of Governor of Sindh.

He believes that the people of Pakistan are the real wealth of the country. Therefore, he has always dedicated his energies for the welfare of the citizens.

Since he became Governor of Sindh, Ismail has successfully acted as a bridge between the federal and provincial governments with two different party manifestos.

He executed his responsibilities strictly in accordance with the constitutional requirements and ensured implementation of the federal government policies in a well-coordinated manner by acquiring maximum possible confidence of the provincial government.

A number of initiatives have been taken under his leadership for the betterment of the Sindh province, especially Pakistan’s commercial capital Karachi, including funds to the tune of Rs46.9 billion allocated by federal government to execute development projects for Karachi and Sindh.

The Karachi Infrastructure Development Company Limited (SIDCL) has been transformed into Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited (SIDCL) in order to undertake development works across the whole province.

In addition, six flyovers have been completed within project timelines at a saving of Rs116 million.

In order to equip the local civil defence teams with the latest fire-fighting systems, around 50 fire tenders and 2 water bowsers were procured and handed over to Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) in February, 2021.

The Sindh governor also inaugurated Nishtar Road and Manghopir Road Phase-I from Banaras Chowrangi to Bara Boar (3.5 km) on March 7 last year.

Construction of a flyover on Jinnah Avenue M-9 has been approved at a cost of Rs1.8 billion. Work has been awarded to Frontier Works Organisation and it is expected to be completed by September 2022.

The Green Line Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) project was taken up by the Federal Government on the request of the Government of Sindh, with the mandate of construction of infrastructure only.

The project was revised to include Common Corridor (Gurumandir — Saddar) under the request of the Sindh Government. The Government of Pakistan honoured the requests, and approved the project accordingly. Currently, Infrastructure of Green Line is 100 per cent completed with 23km of corridor having 24 bus stations.

On the directives of the Sindh governor, work on digitisation of First Information Report (FIR) records picked up pace and a landmark of one million records was achieved at a tremendous speed.

During the existing tenure of Governor Imran Ismail, a number of projects on different fronts have been completed and many are underway to raise the standard of life for the people.