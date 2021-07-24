ICSE Grade 10, ISC Grade 12 results announced
The CISCE had cancelled exams for both classes this year in view of the aggressive second wave of Covid-19.
The CISCE on Saturday announced results for grades 10 and 12, with grade 10 girls and boys achieving the same pass percentage.
In the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) grade 12 results, girls outshone boys by a margin of 0.2 per cent.
The board said that like last year, there will be no merit list this time too in view of the exceptional circumstances in which results have been prepared.
The CISCE had cancelled exams for both classes this year in view of the aggressive second wave of Covid-19.
The results have been prepared on an alternate assessment policy decided by the board.
"In class 10, girls and boys have achieved a pass percentage of 99.98 per cent. In class 12, the pass percentage of girls is 99.86 per cent while that of boys is 99.66 per cent," CISCE Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon said.
He informed that unlike previous years option of rechecking of answer scripts will not be available this year as candidates have been awarded "imputed marks".
However, a dispute resolution mechanism will be in place for correction of calculation errors, if any, Arathoon said.
