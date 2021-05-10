Rest of Asia
Huge fire breaks out in Al-Aqsa mosque compound

AFP/Jerusalem
Filed on May 10, 2021
Picture retrieved from @EylonALevy/Twitter

A huge blaze broke out Monday evening in Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa mosque compound, visible from various parts of the city, AFP journalists said.

The cause of the blaze at the holy site could not immediately be confirmed, but it followed violent clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police which medics said left 331 people wounded.




