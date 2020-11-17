How smart are you? Solve this simple math riddle

Netizens spar online as they are divided over solution to 6÷2(1+2) = ? equation that’s taken the internet by storm.

How good were you in maths at school? If you consider yourself even fairly good then try out this seemingly simple math problem that has gone viral and is dividing people over the internet.

The BIDMAS (an acronym used to tell you the correct order to solve an equation), also known as PEMDAS or BODMAS, has become a trending topic online after a user challenged people to solve: 6÷2(1+2)=?.

The main issue with the equation is that has attracted scores of comments from netizens and divided them over a legitimate answer. Some of them are saying that the solution is 1 while others disagree saying it’s 9.

One side of the ‘warring party’ is solving the brackets (1+2=3) first and then multiplying it by the result of 6÷2 (also 3), which results in 3x3=9.

The other side is suggesting to solve the brackets (1+2=3) first and then multiply it by 2, which gives 6, and then do 6÷6, which is equal to 1.

Both parties argue that they are following the BIDMAS rule.

While it is known that the correct way to solve this problem is to use the as PEMDAS or BODMAS, and the right answer would be 9, controversy has, however, resulted due to the older versions of this rule that are still in use. So, what the right answer?