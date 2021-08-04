Hijackers have left vessel off Gulf of Oman: British navy group

No further details were provided.

The hijackers who seized a vessel off the coast of the Gulf of Oman left the targeted ship on Wednesday, the British navy reported, without elaborating.

The British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reported that the “incident,” which it had described as a potential hijacking the night before, was now “complete.” It did not provide further details.

It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the attempted ship hijack. Shipping authority Lloyd’s List and maritime intelligence firm Dryad Global had both identified the hijacked vessel as Panama-flagged asphalt tanker Asphalt Princess.

The vessel’s owner, listed as Glory International, could not immediately be reached for comment.

The event unfolded amid heightened tensions between Iran and the West over Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers and as commercial shipping in the region has found itself caught in the crosshairs.

Most recently, the US, the UK and Israel have blamed Iran for a drone attack on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman that killed two people. Iran has denied involvement.

The US military’s Mideast-based 5th Fleet and the British Defense Ministry did not return calls for comment about the reported hijack.

Late on Tuesday, as the incident was underway, six oil tankers had announced around the same time via their Automatic Identification System trackers that they were “not under command,” according to MarineTraffic.com. That typically means a vessel has lost power and can no longer steer.

The Gulf of Oman is near the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Arabian Gulf through which a fifth of all oil passes.

Apparently responding to the incident, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh described the recent maritime attacks in the Arabian Gulf as “completely suspicious.” He denied that Iran was involved.