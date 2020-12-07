Has Everest grown taller? Nepal to announce its revised height tomorrow

Nepal started measuring the height of the world's tallest peak after speculations that the 2015 earthquake might have affected its height

After working for a year on processing data regarding the measurement of the world's highest peak, Nepal on Tuesday will announce the newly-measured height of Mount Everest.

Sending an invitation to all media outlets and representatives, the Department of Survey, which undertook the measures, on Sunday announced about the planned event.

"We will be hosting a programme to announce the new height on Tuesday afternoon at our office. People who actively took part in this procedure also are scheduled to be felicitated on the occasion," Sushil Narsingh Rajbhandari, deputy director-general at Survey Department of Himalayan Nation, said.

Nepal undertook the initiation to measure the height of the world's tallest peak after speculations that the height of 8,848 metres might not be the actual length after the 2015 earthquake which shook the nation.

While deploying Nepalese officials and experts to re-measure the mountain's height, the Government of Nepal also coordinated with China in its domestic efforts. During Chinese President Xi Jinping's Nepal visit in 2019, both nations signed an agreement to jointly announce the height of the world's tallest peak.

Measured in 1954 by Survey of India, 8,848 metres is the widely accepted and recognised height of Sagarmatha, the Nepali name for the famed world's tallest peak.