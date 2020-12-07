Has Everest grown taller? Nepal to announce its revised height tomorrow
Nepal started measuring the height of the world's tallest peak after speculations that the 2015 earthquake might have affected its height
After working for a year on processing data regarding the measurement of the world's highest peak, Nepal on Tuesday will announce the newly-measured height of Mount Everest.
Sending an invitation to all media outlets and representatives, the Department of Survey, which undertook the measures, on Sunday announced about the planned event.
"We will be hosting a programme to announce the new height on Tuesday afternoon at our office. People who actively took part in this procedure also are scheduled to be felicitated on the occasion," Sushil Narsingh Rajbhandari, deputy director-general at Survey Department of Himalayan Nation, said.
Nepal undertook the initiation to measure the height of the world's tallest peak after speculations that the height of 8,848 metres might not be the actual length after the 2015 earthquake which shook the nation.
While deploying Nepalese officials and experts to re-measure the mountain's height, the Government of Nepal also coordinated with China in its domestic efforts. During Chinese President Xi Jinping's Nepal visit in 2019, both nations signed an agreement to jointly announce the height of the world's tallest peak.
Measured in 1954 by Survey of India, 8,848 metres is the widely accepted and recognised height of Sagarmatha, the Nepali name for the famed world's tallest peak.
-
Rest of Asia
Has Everest grown taller? Nepal to announce its...
Nepal started measuring the height of the world's tallest peak after... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
More opposition parties support strike call by...
Congress, TRS, DMK and the AAP extend support to Tuesday's Bharat... READ MORE
-
World
Iran says scientist killed by satellite-...
Iran's military official says the machine gun used advanced camera... READ MORE
-
Americas
Giuliani latest Covid-19 diagnosis in Trump inner ...
Giuliani has been spearheading Trump’s floundering effort to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
-
News
UAE to enforce global standards in gold trade
The UAE imports close to 1,000 tonnes of gold a year. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Dubai residents queue up to ...
Road leading to Dubai Parks and Resorts field hospital near Jebel Ali ... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews